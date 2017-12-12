British School in The Netherlands Creates 550 New Learning Places

The British School in The Netherlands (BSN) expands its primary school campus in Leidschenveen to include a secondary school, which will generate up to 550 additional learning places. The development of a secondary school at the existing Junior School Leidschenveen (JSL) campus is testament to the BSN’s ambition to create a learning continuum (from the ages of 3-18) with purpose-built design.

When discussing the school’s plan for growth, CEO/Principal Kieran Earley commented: “Our plans are not to grow in an acquisitive way but we see this as an opportunity to continue our organic growth whilst continuously meeting demand.”

The Leidschenveen campus development addresses the growing demand for international education not only in The Hague area, but in the Netherlands. Subject to planning approval, the expansion will add 7,202 m2 to the existing 9,567 m2 of the current JSL facilities. In September 2018, the school will welcome its first cohort of secondary school students in Year 7 (ages 11-12). It is planned for the secondary school to grow year on year as it adds a Year 7 cohort each new school year.

Growing need for international education

International schools are high on the political agenda in The Hague. There is an increasing demand for international primary and secondary education as a result of the country’s foreign direct investment targets and due to the Dutch government’s focus on ‘internationalizing’ education in general.

The BSN focuses on organic growth and has prided itself for always having a place for any student wanting a British curriculum education since 1931. CEO/Principal Kieran Earley adds: “In a fast changing world the international population of BSN and mix of different cultures and languages have proven to be extremely beneficial to young people. We also encourage Dutch students to experience the benefits of BSN.” The BSN now has three primary school campuses in The Hague and one secondary school campus in Voorschoten.

The BSN is an active participant in the International Education Taskforce, an initiative from the Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy and the Ministry for Education, Culture and Science.

For more than 80 years, the British School has been located in The Hague and is one of the largest international schools in Europe. In re-imagining international education, the BSN prepares its community to be confident citizens and leaders in tomorrow’s world – constantly curious, pioneering and changing. The school delivers academic excellence and creates inspiring places for children. The BSN welcomes more than 80 nationalities.

Source: British School