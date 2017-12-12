Dutch quality of life has improved in the past 25 years, report shows

The Dutch quality of life has improved in the past 25 years, according to a new research by Social Cultureel Planbureau (SCP).

The study found that the Dutch population in 2017 is very different in a number of ways from the population in the 1990s. The size and profile of the population have changed. There are more than 17 million people living in the Netherlands, a rise of 13% in 25 years – though forecasts by Statistics Netherlands (cbs) suggest that this growth will stabilise over the next 20 years or so at around 18 million (cbs 2014). Ongoing population ageing (growing share of older people) and mild dejuvenation (decreasing share of young people) means the Dutch population today is older on average than 25 years ago. The share of people aged over 65 in the population has increased over the last 25 years, from 13% in 1990 to 18% in 2017.

The mood in the Netherlands

The most pertinent question is whether Dutch society is in a better or worse position today than 25 years ago. Compared with the 1990s, little has changed in the way the Dutch feel about their own situation and about Dutch society. Around 85% still believe that their own family lives in prosperity; almost half think that others can generally be trusted; and more than 80% are proud to be Dutch. In fact, the concerns about norms and values and how people interact with each other were actually greater in 1993 than they are today.