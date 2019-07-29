EU webshops generate €390 million in the Netherlands

In Q1 2019, Dutch consumers purchased around 390 million euros (excl. VAT) worth of products from foreign EU webshops. This is 15 percent up on the same period last year. Online purchases from EU webshops have increased by over 150 percent in the span of five years. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of ongoing research.

Turnover generated by EU webshops represents online purchases of goods by Dutch consumers from companies located within the European Union but outside the Netherlands. Figures have been calculated on the basis of a method which is still under development and are therefore provisional.

Purchases made by Dutch people from European webshops account for a relatively small part of consumer spending. In 2018, these accounted for less than 2 percent of total retail turnover generated in the Netherlands. The distinction between domestic and foreign webshops tends to be blurry to Dutch consumers. Content on e-commerce websites is often available in multiple languages and foreign online stores may have a Dutch version.