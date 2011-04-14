Facebook Places connects friends in the Netherlands

Posted on Apr 14, 2011 in travel | 17 comments

Facebook Places connects friends in the Netherlands

Facebook has launched its location-based Places service in the Netherlands.

Dutch Facebook users can now let their friends know where they are on Facebook at 13,000 places in the Netherlands.

The social networking site has been working together with the Dutch Bureau of Tourism & Conventions (NBTC), said Facebook Thursday.

Places is a Facebook feature that allows you to see where your friends are and share your location in the real world. When you use Places, you’ll be able to see if any of your friends are currently checked in nearby and connect with them easily. You can check into nearby Places to tell your friends where you are, tag your friends in the Places you visit, and view comments your friends have made about the Places you visit.

Facebook users can check in at places to see if friends are nearby. The service is available for mobile phones and includes the complete database of NBTC.

Facebook has 4.8 million users in the Netherlands, of whom 1.5 million are active via their mobile phone.

The world wide social network has more than half billion members

