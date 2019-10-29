FreshBooks Announces Plans to Open First International Office in Amsterdam

FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 160 countries, today announced it is opening its first international office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The new office strengthens FreshBooks’ presence within Europe, while ushering in the next phase of its global expansion.

Since 2004, FreshBooks has helped more than 20 million people and established itself as one of the world’s most popular accounting software platforms for small businesses and self-employed professionals. The company differentiates itself by building ridiculously easy-to-use accounting software and delivering best-in-class customer service.

“Since FreshBooks’ beginnings in 2004, we’ve been proudly headquartered in Toronto, Canada. While we’ve been serving customers around the world for more than a decade, today marks the first time we are putting boots on the ground outside of North America,” said Mike McDerment, CEO and Co-Founder at FreshBooks. “We’re looking forward to making Amsterdam our home away from home, and we see this as the next step towards our mission of reshaping the world to suit the needs of self-employed professionals.”

“While we considered a number of cities for our first global office, we selected Amsterdam because we have been consistently impressed by the calibre of Amsterdam’s tech talent and the city’s alignment with our core values,” said Stefano Grossi, General Manager, FreshBooks Netherlands BV. “Having been recognized six times by Canada’s Great Place to Work awards, we’re also excited to bring our positive company culture to our Amsterdam office, enabling our employees to have real impact in further building FreshBooks and helping self-employed professionals grow their businesses.”

As part of FreshBooks’ commitment to growing within Amsterdam, the company is seeking to hire 75 employees over the next two and a half years, primarily in engineering, sales, and customer support roles. By bringing Amsterdam talent on board, FreshBooks will further expand its world-class engineering team, reach new customers, and increase global hours of operation for its award-winning customer support. Interested candidates for these roles can apply here.

“The Netherlands welcomes FreshBooks to Amsterdam,” said Jeroen Nijland, Commissioner of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency, the organization that assisted with the expansion together with amsterdaminbusiness. “We are confident that the company will thrive in the tech-savvy and pro-business ecosystem of our capital. In these changing times, the Netherlands is the ideal place to start on the European market. We connect you to any place in Europe via our well-known infrastructure and via our world-class broadband network. All combined in a location that is also a great place to live.”

FreshBooks announced its completely redesigned and rebuilt platform in September 2016 and has since added more than 100 new apps and integrations to help customers automate more of their workflow. Integrations include G Suite by Google Cloud, Slack, Gusto, HubSpot, Shopify, MailChimp, ZenDesk, MileIQ, Proposify, Trello, Basecamp, Asana, and more.

In February 2019, FreshBooks announced the addition of bank reconciliation and double-entry accounting to its software, enabling growing businesses to scale on FreshBooks with confidence and work seamlessly with an accountant.

In August 2019, FreshBooks announced JPMorgan Chase & Co. had made a strategic investment in the company.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 160 countries. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company’s mantra is to “execute extraordinary experiences every day.” FreshBooks is based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com.