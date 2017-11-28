Friesland makes list of National Geographic Traveler’s “Best of the World”

What do Friesland, Cleveland, Harar and Vienna have in common? They all made National Geographic’s list of the best culture trips to take in 2018.

The magazine touts Friesland, Netherlands as one of their top culture destination. It highlights the birthplace of Mata Hari and a European Capital of Culture for 2018, Leeuwarden is the capital of the Dutch province of Friesland. Live the Frisian life: mud walk on the Wadden Sea, buy tin-glazed pottery in Makkum, and eat cinnamon-laced sugar bread.

National Geographic Traveler magazine revealed the 2018 Best of the World, its annual list of the 21 must-see destinations to visit in the year ahead. Traveler editors selected their top picks for places in three key categories- Cities, Culture, and Nature. The results are in the December/January 2018 issue of Traveler magazine, now available on newsstands and online at NatGeoTravel.com/BestTrips2018.

“The No. 1 question we get from our 9.6 million readers is, ‘Where should I go next?’ Our Best of the World list responds to that question with 21 timely destinations that make for a year of transformative travels,” said George Stone, National Geographic Traveler editor in chief. “With 15 international editions, National Geographic Traveler has a global team of writers, photographers and travel experts who helped build our list and report on these stellar places. We looked for cities that bustle with new energy and intrigue; parklands that percolate with vitality and ecological protection; and communities rich in local character that offer opportunities for cultural engagement. Packed with surprise, humor and relevance, our list advances our National Geographic mission to explore, conserve and share unforgettable stories about the best of our world.”

The 2018 Best of the World destinations are:

CITIES

Dublin, Ireland

Malmö, Sweden

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

San Antonio, Texas

Santiago, Chile

Sydney, Australia

Tbilisi, Georgia

CULTURE

Cleveland, Ohio

Friesland, Netherlands

Harar, Ethiopia

Labrador, Canada

Oaxaca, Mexico

Tétouan, Morocco

Vienna, Austria

NATURE

Albania

Jordan Trail , Jordan

, Jordan Jujuy Province, Argentina

Madagascar

Oahu, Hawaii

Ruaha NP, Tanzania

Seoraksan National Park, South Korea

The digital hub includes an immersive visual experience along with an overview of the top highlights of each place on the list. Visitors can also dive deeper into three of the Best of the World destinations- Dublin, Oaxaca, and Oahu, through a selection of feature stories from the issue. National Geographic Travel will be hosting a Best of the World-themed Twitter chat on Tuesday, November 28 at 2:00pm ET. Join the conversation with George Stone, @travelerstone, and #BestTrips2018.

National Geographic Traveler (six issues per year) is the world’s most widely read travel magazine and has 15 international editions. The National Geographic Travel digital group shares its inspiring and authoritative digital content such as trip ideas, photo galleries, blogs and apps with its @NatGeoTravel community of over 40 million.

To learn more about each destination, visit: NatGeoTravel.com/BestTrips2018.