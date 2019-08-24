Homeless People in The Netherlands Have More Than Doubled Since 2009

The number of homeless people 18 to 64-year-olds in the Netherlands increased from 17.8 thousand in 2009 (first estimation) to 39.3 thousand in 2018. Homelessness among 18 to 29-year-olds tripled over this period. The number of homeless with non-western migration backgrounds tripled as well. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new figures.

As of 2009, the estimated number of homeless people aged 18 to 64 years rose by nearly 10 thousand to 27.3 thousand in 2012. This rising trend seemed to end in subsequent years, but the number started increasing again by more than 12 thousand between 2014 and 2018. In relative terms as well, the number more than doubled in the period 2009-2018: from 17 to 37 per 10 thousand inhabitants aged 18 to 64.

Just as in previous years, the majority (84 percent) of homeless were men in 2018. Over 37 percent of all homeless people were found in the four largest municipalities (G4): Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague or Utrecht. Out of all 18 to 64-year-old homeless people, 57 percent had a migration background.

Homelessness among young people tripled

Of all homeless people in 2018, 12.6 thousand (nearly one-third) were between the ages of 18 and 30 years. This is more than three times the number in 2009. Around half were between 30 and 50 years of age. Although the share of homeless in this age group declined from 57 percent to 49 percent between 2009 and 2018, they still constituted the largest group.

Source: Statistics Netherlands (CBS)