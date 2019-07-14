Join the Storytelling Masterclass in Rotterdam!

Storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to engage and connect with your audience because stories move us and help us relate to people and brands better.

Whether it’s building your brand story, marketing your products or making an impression at professional networking events, storytelling is a powerful tool that can help you differentiate yourself and your business from the crowd.

To help you master the skill of storytelling, we’re organizing a practical free workshop dubbed ‘Storytelling Master Class: The Power of Storytelling!‘ August 2019, in Rotterdam.

Great stories have the power to engage, move, make difficult subjects easy to grasp. In this highly interactive and practical workshop, participants will learn how to tell stories for personal impact.

Speaking and telling your story in front of an audience can be intimidating, especially if you are new to it. However, the real question is why do we need to tell stories? Do we want to be remembered? Do we want to be heard and understood? Or we just do it for entertainment.

In this master class, we will answer questions like “Are you struggling to define who you are?”, Is it a hassle to tell the story behind your business? “,” Do you need help to create a clear compelling message, story behind your fire?”

That’s why we’ve decided to bring this storytelling Masterclass at Venture Café Rotterdam. Where we will teach you how to tell your story over and over again. Until you master the power of storytelling and understand that it is a working process.

We’re bringing you a five-week-long Master Class with an impressive lineup, and going to tackle the following topics:

Session 1: The power of storytelling

Date & Time: 1 August 2019 – 18:00 – 20:00

Session 2: Storytelling in Your Pitch

Date & Time: 8 August 2019 – 18:00 – 20:00

Session 3: The Story Behind Your Business

Date & Time: 15 August 2019 – 18:00 – 20:00

Session 4: Create your Brand Story

Date & Time: August 22, 2019 – 18:00 – 20:00

Session 5: Social Media Storytelling

Date & Time: August 29, 2019 – 18:00 – 20:00

After the masterclass, you’ll be equipped with the ability to tell compelling stories and bring dry facts and figures to life.

