More British people moving to the Netherlands

The number of British citizens moving from the UK to the Netherlands increased further in 2019. Emigration from the UK has already accelerated since 2015, even before a British majority voted in favour of an exit from the EU on 23 June 2016. At the same time, Dutch emigration to the UK showed further decline. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this today on Brexit Day.



In 2019, 2.6 thousand native Dutch people (i.e. people born in the Netherlands) emigrated to the United Kingdom. This is the smallest number in twenty years. Dutch emigration to the UK has shown a substantial decline since 2015. The number of Dutch migrants returning from the UK did not increase last year. On balance, only a few hundred Dutch migrants moved to the UK in 2019. The number still stood at slightly under 2.3 thousand in 2015.

Concurrently with the drop in Dutch emigration to the UK, migration of native British people to the Netherlands has risen steadily throughout these years. In 2019, the Netherlands received 6.7 thousand native British immigrants, i.e. a 60-percent rise on 2015. The number of British remigrating from the Netherlands to the UK rose as well in 2019, by a few hundred. Last year’s net migration flow consisted of 3.6 thousand British people moving to the Netherlands.

The flow of non-Dutch and non-British migrants moving from the UK to the Netherlands has seen a continuous rise for several years as well. They include relatively many Polish, Spanish, Italian and French citizens. The largest group of emigrants moving from the Netherlands to the UK – aside from British and Dutch citizens – are Somalis.

The number of non-EU citizens who settle in the United Kingdom has risen steadily over the past five years, while outward migration has remained constant. On balance, 230 thousand non-EU citizens moved to the United Kingdom over the last twelve month-period.

Source: cbs