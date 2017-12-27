The Netherlands ranked 3rd in Forbes Best Countries for Business 2018

The Netherlands is crowned as the world’s third best country for business in 2018. Forbes annual ranking placed the Netherlands above other European countries including Ireland, Germany and France.

This year, the UK moved up to the top and New Zealand ranks second overall for the third straight year. Ireland takes the eighth place, United States is twelfth. Germany (13), Belgium (17) and France (22) are all in the top 25 entries on Forbes’s list. Afghanistan, Haiti, Gambia and Chad make up the bottom four entries.

As the sixth-largest economy in the European Union, Forbes reports: “The Netherlands plays an important role as a European transportation hub, with a persistently high trade surplus, stable industrial relations, and low unemployment.”

Forbes determines the Best Countries for Business by rating 153 nations on 15 different factors. Those include property rights, innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, infrastructure, market size, political risk, quality of life, workforce, freedom (personal, trade and monetary), red tape and investor protection. Each category is equally weighted.

In addition to the general list, the Netherlands also ranked highly among best countries for personal freedom, technology, innovation, and property rights.

Forbes has rated the business friendliness of the world’s biggest economies annually for the past 12 years.

Source: Forbes