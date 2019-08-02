The Netherlands Ranks Among Top 5 countries in The Global Innovation Index

The Global Innovation Index 2019 (GII 2019), collated by Cornell University, INSEAD, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), has ranked the Netherlands amongst the global leaders in innovation. The report mentions that even in economic slower times, innovation still thrives. “In developed and developing economies alike, formal innovation—as measured by research and development (R&D) and patents—and less formal modes of innovation are thriving.” According to the GII 2019, Switzerland, Sweden, United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom complete the top five of most innovative nations in the world.

Top scores in innovation output en knowledge absorption

The Netherlands scores particularly well on sub-rankings on innovation output (2) and knowledge absorption (2). The country remains in top position for IP payments and scores consistently strong on regulatory quality, online participation, intensity of local competition, collaboration between universities and industries, cluster development and inflows of foreign direct investment. The report specially mentions that it sees great improvements in government expenditures on R&D financed by business, and an increase in women that are employed having advanced degrees.

Online creativity and knowledge diffusion push Dutch innovative outputs.

The report mentions specifically that innovation outputs are high, because the Netherlands is strong on Knowledge diffusion (2nd) and Online Creativity (2nd), in particular in indicators such as IP receipts, FDI net outflows, ICTs and business model creation, and ICTs and organizational model creation. The GII 2019 also sees improvements in the quality of scientific publications (8th) and in cultural and creative services exports (10th).

Business finding a great place for innovation in the Netherlands

The GII 2019 further supports the Dutch ambition to create a place where business and innovation can thrive together. Fueled by world-class research institutes, supportive R&D tax credits and a number of strategic partnerships between science, industry and government, the Netherlands is a hub for R&D innovation.

Source: Global Innovation Index 2019