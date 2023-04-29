What are the Best Places to Live in Rotterdam?

Rotterdam is a city that is known for its lively atmosphere, cultural diversity, and urban architecture. It is the second-largest city in the Netherlands and a major port city that attracts people from all over the world. The city has a lot to offer, including a booming economy, excellent education, and a high standard of living. Whether you are an expat looking for a new place to call home or a local looking to move to a new neighborhood, this guide will help you find the best places to live in Rotterdam.

What are the Best Places to Live in Rotterdam?

Kralingen

Kralingen is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Rotterdam. It is known for its picturesque streets, green spaces, and excellent schools. Kralingen is also home to the Erasmus University, making it a popular choice for students and academics. The neighborhood has a lively atmosphere, with plenty of cafes, bars, and restaurants. It is a great place to live if you want to be close to the city center but still have a suburban feel.

Centrum

Centrum is the heart of Rotterdam and a great place to live if you want to be in the middle of the action. It is home to some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Erasmus Bridge, the Markthal, and the Cube Houses. Centrum is a bustling neighborhood with plenty of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. It is also home to several museums, art galleries, and theaters, making it a great choice for culture lovers.

Noordereiland

Noordereiland is a small island located in the center of Rotterdam. It is a quiet and peaceful neighborhood with a laid-back vibe. The island is home to several historic buildings, including the Willemsbrug and the Hefbrug. It is a great place to live if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city center and enjoy a more relaxed pace of life.

Blijdorp

Blijdorp is a family-friendly neighborhood located in the north of Rotterdam. It is known for its spacious parks, excellent schools, and affordable housing options. The neighborhood is home to the Rotterdam Zoo, making it a popular choice for families with children. Blijdorp is a great place to live if you want to be close to nature and enjoy a more suburban lifestyle.

Delfshaven

Delfshaven is a historic neighborhood located in the west of Rotterdam. It is known for its charming canals, historic buildings, and multicultural atmosphere. Delfshaven is a great place to live if you want to experience the cultural diversity of Rotterdam. The neighborhood is also home to several cafes, bars, and restaurants, making it a popular choice for young professionals.

FAQs

Q: What is the cost of living in Rotterdam?

A: The cost of living in Rotterdam varies depending on your lifestyle and location. Generally, housing and food costs are affordable compared to other European cities.

Q: Is Rotterdam a safe city to live in?

A: Rotterdam is a safe city, and the crime rate is relatively low compared to other major European cities.

Q: What are the transportation options in Rotterdam?

A: Rotterdam has an excellent public transportation system, including buses, trams, and metro lines. It is also a bike-friendly city, with dedicated bike lanes and bike-sharing programs.